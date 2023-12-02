The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) will meet the VMI Keydets (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cameron Hall. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

VMI vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other VMI Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Players to Watch

  • Taeshaud Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyran Cook: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Koree Cotton: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brennan Watkins: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Stephen Olowoniyi: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian Players to Watch

  • Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cook: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cotton: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Watkins: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Olowoniyi: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VMI vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison

VMI Rank VMI AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank
193rd 75.2 Points Scored 77.3 156th
288th 76.6 Points Allowed 68 138th
69th 37.8 Rebounds 33.2 204th
134th 10 Off. Rebounds 6.8 312th
248th 6.4 3pt Made 6.3 255th
281st 11.2 Assists 14 144th
276th 13.8 Turnovers 12.2 185th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.