How to Watch VMI vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The VMI Keydets (2-6) square off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
VMI vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VMI Stats Insights
- This season, the Keydets have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Blue Hose's opponents have made.
- In games VMI shoots better than 39.7% from the field, it is 2-5 overall.
- The Keydets are the 32nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose rank 176th.
- The Keydets average 72.1 points per game, only one more point than the 71.1 the Blue Hose give up.
- VMI has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 71.1 points.
VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VMI posted 73.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
- The Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.5).
- When playing at home, VMI drained 1.3 more treys per game (10.2) than away from home (8.9). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to on the road (33.8%).
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 64-54
|Clune Arena
|11/25/2023
|Clarks Summit
|W 100-63
|Cameron Hall
|11/29/2023
|@ Navy
|L 67-47
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Cameron Hall
|12/9/2023
|American
|-
|Cameron Hall
|12/12/2023
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
