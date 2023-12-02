ACC foes meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Cavaliers are 9.5-point favorites in the game. The point total in the matchup is 128.5.

Virginia vs. Syracuse Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -9.5 128.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Virginia and its opponents have gone over 128.5 combined points.

Virginia's outings this year have an average total of 117.3, 11.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Virginia has won four of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Cavaliers are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -550 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for Virginia.

Virginia vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 3 42.9% 64.4 142.8 52.9 122.3 127.1 Syracuse 6 100% 78.4 142.8 69.4 122.3 152.3

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

Virginia put together a 10-12-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 64.4 points per game the Cavaliers record are five fewer points than the Orange allow (69.4).

Virginia has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Virginia vs. Syracuse Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 4-3-0 2-2 2-5-0 Syracuse 1-5-0 0-2 2-4-0

Virginia vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Syracuse 15-1 Home Record 11-7 6-5 Away Record 5-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

