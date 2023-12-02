The Syracuse Orange (3-0, 0-0 ACC) play a fellow ACC squad, the Virginia Cavaliers (4-0, 0-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Virginia vs. Syracuse Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Gardner: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)

Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Syracuse AVG Syracuse Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 74.1 119th 6th 60.5 Points Allowed 72.9 262nd 298th 29.6 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 297th 7 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.2 299th 24th 15.7 Assists 14.2 95th 2nd 8.1 Turnovers 11.2 113th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.