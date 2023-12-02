Virginia vs. Syracuse December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (3-0, 0-0 ACC) play a fellow ACC squad, the Virginia Cavaliers (4-0, 0-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.
Virginia vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Gardner: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)
- Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Virginia vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|Syracuse AVG
|Syracuse Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|74.1
|119th
|6th
|60.5
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|262nd
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|2nd
|8.1
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
