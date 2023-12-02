The Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) play the Syracuse Orange (5-2, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN2.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Syracuse matchup.

Virginia vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Virginia has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Cavaliers have hit the over twice.

Syracuse has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Orange have gone over the point total twice.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Bookmakers rate Virginia considerably higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (44th).

The implied probability of Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

