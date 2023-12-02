Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The New Mexico State Aggies versus the Liberty Flames is a game to watch for fans of Virginia college football on a Week 14 schedule that features a lot of thrilling contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
New Mexico State Aggies at No. 20 Liberty Flames
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 1
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-11.5)
Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
