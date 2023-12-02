How to Watch the VCU vs. Charlotte Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (6-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
VCU vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison
- The 49ers score 11.1 more points per game (63.8) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (52.7).
- When it scores more than 52.7 points, Charlotte is 4-1.
- VCU has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Rams put up 10.1 more points per game (66.1) than the 49ers allow (56).
- When VCU totals more than 56 points, it is 4-1.
- Charlotte has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.
- The Rams shoot 41.8% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 49ers allow defensively.
- The 49ers make 40% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.
VCU Leaders
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%
- Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 31 FG%
- Mary-Anna Asare: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 53.8 FG%
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 56-51
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 76-62
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|UPR-Mayagüez
|W 69-30
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/5/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/11/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Henrico Sports & Events Center
