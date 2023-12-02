Saturday's contest between the VCU Rams (6-1) and the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 65-56 based on our computer prediction, with a favored VCU squad coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Rams earned a 69-30 victory over UPR-Mayagüez.

VCU vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

VCU vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 65, Charlotte 56

Other A-10 Predictions

VCU Schedule Analysis

The Rams' best win this season came in a 55-50 victory on November 14 against the East Carolina Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings.

VCU has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

The Rams have four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

VCU 2023-24 Best Wins

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 96) on November 14

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 127) on November 23

76-62 over Sacred Heart (No. 179) on November 24

70-54 on the road over William & Mary (No. 237) on November 10

72-44 at home over Hofstra (No. 280) on November 7

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG% Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 31.0 FG%

4.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 31.0 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 53.8 FG%

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 66.1 points per game to rank 195th in college basketball while giving up 52.7 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential overall.

