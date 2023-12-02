VCU vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Saturday's contest between the VCU Rams (6-1) and the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 65-56 based on our computer prediction, with a favored VCU squad coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Rams earned a 69-30 victory over UPR-Mayagüez.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
VCU vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VCU vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: VCU 65, Charlotte 56
Other A-10 Predictions
- Purdue vs Dayton
- UMass vs Yale
- Saint Louis vs Wichita State
- Canisius vs Saint Bonaventure
- Richmond vs Villanova
VCU Schedule Analysis
- The Rams' best win this season came in a 55-50 victory on November 14 against the East Carolina Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings.
- VCU has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.
- The Rams have four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
VCU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 96) on November 14
- 56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 127) on November 23
- 76-62 over Sacred Heart (No. 179) on November 24
- 70-54 on the road over William & Mary (No. 237) on November 10
- 72-44 at home over Hofstra (No. 280) on November 7
VCU Leaders
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%
- Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 31.0 FG%
- Mary-Anna Asare: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 53.8 FG%
VCU Performance Insights
- The Rams outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 66.1 points per game to rank 195th in college basketball while giving up 52.7 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.