The AAC Championship Game is between the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (11-1) and the No. 25 SMU Mustangs (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Tulane is totaling 388.3 yards per game on offense (64th in the FBS), and rank 29th on defense, yielding 328.2 yards allowed per game. Things have been positive for SMU on both offense and defense, as it is averaging 41.8 points per game (fourth-best) and surrendering only 17.7 points per game (13th-best).

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Tulane vs. SMU Key Statistics

Tulane SMU 388.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.6 (11th) 328.2 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (13th) 167.3 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.1 (42nd) 221.1 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.5 (16th) 16 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 22 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (83rd)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,168 yards, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 21 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 321 yards (26.8 ypg) on 88 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 232 times for 1,246 yards (103.8 per game), scoring seven times.

Chris Brazzell II has hauled in 41 catches for 670 yards (55.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Lawrence Keys III has put up a 599-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 57 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 24 catches have yielded 421 yards and four touchdowns.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone leads SMU with 3,204 yards on 206-of-344 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 198 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 113 times for 645 yards (53.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has racked up 542 yards (on 99 attempts) with three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland paces his team with 462 receiving yards on 29 catches with seven touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has totaled 450 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) on 34 receptions.

Romello Brinson's 44 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 417 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or SMU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.