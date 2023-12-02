The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) travel to face the Richmond Spiders (4-3) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Richmond vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond vs. William & Mary Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Richmond Moneyline William & Mary Moneyline BetMGM Richmond (-15.5) 145.5 -1400 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Richmond (-15.5) 145.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Richmond vs. William & Mary Betting Trends

Richmond is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Spiders' seven games have hit the over.

William & Mary has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Tribe and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

