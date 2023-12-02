The Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Radford Highlanders (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Highlanders have dropped six games straight.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders put up an average of 56.1 points per game, 30.2 fewer points than the 86.3 the Purple Eagles allow to opponents.

The Purple Eagles average just 0.4 more points per game (65) than the Highlanders give up (64.6).

Niagara has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Radford has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 65 points.

The Purple Eagles shoot 35.2% from the field, 7.1% lower than the Highlanders allow defensively.

The Highlanders shoot 37.4% from the field, 13.9% lower than the Purple Eagles concede.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)

16.6 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34) Taniya Hanner: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG% Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 35.5 FG%

3.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 35.5 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Maci Rhoades: 6.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 52 3PT% (13-for-25)

Radford Schedule