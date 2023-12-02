Saturday's game between the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) and Radford Highlanders (2-6) going head to head at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Niagara, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Highlanders' last game on Wednesday ended in a 97-47 loss to Penn State.

Radford vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Radford vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 72, Radford 63

Other Big South Predictions

Radford Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders defeated the No. 358-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Western Carolina Catamounts, 67-49, on November 9, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Based on the RPI, the Purple Eagles have two losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Radford has four losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)

16.6 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34) Taniya Hanner: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG% Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 35.5 FG%

3.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 35.5 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Maci Rhoades: 6.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders are being outscored by 8.5 points per game, with a -68 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.1 points per game (311th in college basketball), and give up 64.6 per contest (197th in college basketball).

