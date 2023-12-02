How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-2) play the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Ducks are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 167th.
- The Ducks record 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines give up.
- Oregon has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 75 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines are shooting 49.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 43.5% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.
- Michigan has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.
- The Ducks are the rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 146th.
- The Wolverines score an average of 81.9 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 73.3 the Ducks allow.
- Michigan is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Oregon put up 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did when playing on the road (67.4).
- Defensively the Ducks were better at home last year, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.
- At home, Oregon made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than away from home (7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (68.7).
- The Wolverines gave up 68 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 away.
- Beyond the arc, Michigan knocked down fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 67-54
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 88-82
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|L 99-91
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|L 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Stanford
|W 83-78
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.