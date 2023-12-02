The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Northeastern Huskies (3-5) at Matthews Arena on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northeastern -2.5 141.5

Monarchs Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion has played just one game this season that ended with a combined score over 141.5 points.

The average over/under for Old Dominion's matchups this season is 138.3, 3.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Old Dominion is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Old Dominion was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Monarchs have played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and lost that game.

Old Dominion has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northeastern 3 60% 73.8 142 77 147.2 138.7 Old Dominion 1 25% 68.2 142 70.2 147.2 137.8

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Monarchs' 68.2 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 77 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northeastern 2-3-0 1-1 4-1-0 Old Dominion 2-2-0 1-0 2-2-0

Old Dominion vs. Northeastern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northeastern Old Dominion 6-6 Home Record 12-4 3-12 Away Record 6-5 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

