Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

Aube-Kubel has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Aube-Kubel has no points on the power play.

Aube-Kubel's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.