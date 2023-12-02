Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newport News County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Newport News County, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Newport News County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patriot High School at Woodside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
