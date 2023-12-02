Will Martin Fehervary Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 2?
In the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Martin Fehervary to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Fehervary stats and insights
- Fehervary is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Fehervary has zero points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Fehervary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|10:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|W 6-4
Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
