The Toledo Rockets (3-3) are favored (-3.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the George Mason Patriots (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

George Mason vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -3.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Betting Records & Stats

George Mason has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score over 145.5 points.

The average over/under for George Mason's contests this season is 137.0, 8.5 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, George Mason has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

George Mason has yet to play a game this season while posted as the underdog.

The Patriots have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

George Mason has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

George Mason vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 6 100% 81.3 155.3 76.7 139.7 159.5 George Mason 1 25% 74.0 155.3 63.0 139.7 138.0

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

The Patriots score just 2.7 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Rockets allow (76.7).

When it scores more than 76.7 points, George Mason is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

George Mason vs. Toledo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 4-2-0 2-0 2-4-0 George Mason 3-1-0 0-0 2-2-0

George Mason vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo George Mason 13-1 Home Record 14-2 10-4 Away Record 4-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

