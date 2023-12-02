George Mason vs. Toledo December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (4-1) will meet the Toledo Rockets (3-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Toledo Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
George Mason Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 15.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Toledo Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JT Shumate: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maddox: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
George Mason vs. Toledo Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Toledo Rank
|Toledo AVG
|George Mason AVG
|George Mason Rank
|2nd
|85.4
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|339th
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|94th
|248th
|30.7
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|211th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
