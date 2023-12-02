The George Mason Patriots (4-1) will meet the Toledo Rockets (3-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Toledo Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 15.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Cochran: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Javan Simmons: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sonny Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Toledo Top Players (2022-23)

Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK JT Shumate: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Maddox: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

George Mason vs. Toledo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank 2nd 85.4 Points Scored 68.7 255th 339th 76.9 Points Allowed 67.3 94th 248th 30.7 Rebounds 32.9 107th 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 52nd 14.9 Assists 13.7 128th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 13.1 294th

