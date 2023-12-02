The Toledo Rockets (3-3) will try to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the George Mason Patriots (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. George Mason matchup.

George Mason vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline George Mason Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-3.5) 145.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-3.5) 144.5 -184 +148 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Mason vs. Toledo Betting Trends

George Mason is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Toledo has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rockets games have gone over the point total twice this season.

