The Toledo Rockets (3-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the George Mason Patriots (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason Stats Insights

  • The Patriots have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 51.8% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
  • The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 169th.
  • The Patriots score just 2.7 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Rockets give up (76.7).
  • George Mason has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 76.7 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, George Mason put up 74.5 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).
  • At home, the Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 68.5.
  • Beyond the arc, George Mason sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (35.8%) as well.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 South Dakota State W 73-71 Flagler Gymnasium
11/25/2023 East Carolina W 81-59 EagleBank Arena
11/29/2023 NJIT W 86-68 EagleBank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/5/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 Loyola (MD) - EagleBank Arena

