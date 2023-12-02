How to Watch George Mason vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (3-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the George Mason Patriots (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 51.8% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
- The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 169th.
- The Patriots score just 2.7 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Rockets give up (76.7).
- George Mason has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 76.7 points.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, George Mason put up 74.5 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged on the road (64.2).
- At home, the Patriots allowed 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 68.5.
- Beyond the arc, George Mason sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (35.8%) as well.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 73-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|East Carolina
|W 81-59
|EagleBank Arena
|11/29/2023
|NJIT
|W 86-68
|EagleBank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|EagleBank Arena
