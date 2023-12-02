Florida State vs. Louisville: ACC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The Louisville Cardinals are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this season's ACC Championship Game, where they will meet the Florida State Seminoles. The matchup will kick off from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Louisville matchup.
Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Florida State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-2.5)
|48.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-2.5)
|48.5
|-138
|+115
Florida State vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Florida State has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Louisville has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Florida State & Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2500
