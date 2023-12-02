The Florida A&M Rattlers (10-1) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-5) will face each other in the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Florida A&M owns the 76th-ranked offense this season (342.5 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking first with only 234.4 yards allowed per game. Prairie View A&M ranks 98th in the FCS with 20 points per game on offense, and it ranks 97th with 30.8 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Florida A&M Prairie View A&M 342.5 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.2 (75th) 234.4 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (96th) 125.1 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.4 (47th) 217.4 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (84th) 5 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (43rd)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 2,261 yards (205.5 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 58.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has racked up 470 yards on 80 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner.

This season, Kelvin Dean Jr. has carried the ball 60 times for 311 yards (28.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has hauled in 42 receptions for 412 yards (37.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Marcus Riley has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 390 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nicholas Dixon has a total of 314 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has compiled 1,967 yards on 55.5% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 159 yards with four scores.

Ahmad Antoine is his team's leading rusher with 107 carries for 496 yards, or 45.1 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Caleb Johnson has piled up 348 yards (on 84 carries) with one touchdown.

Shemar Savage leads his squad with 426 receiving yards on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Trejon Spiller has 23 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 379 yards (34.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has racked up 367 reciving yards (33.4 ypg) this season.

