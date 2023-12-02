When the Washington Capitals square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Evgeny Kuznetsov light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:39 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 2 2 0 23:06 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:18 Home L 3-0

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

