On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Dylan Strome going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Strome stats and insights

In six of 20 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Strome's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:34 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:25 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:35 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:18 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.