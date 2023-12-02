Should you bet on Connor McMichael to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McMichael stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, McMichael has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

McMichael has no points on the power play.

He has a 13.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:54 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 14:07 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:22 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 15:09 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.