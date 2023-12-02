The injury report for the Washington Capitals (12-6-2) ahead of their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) currently includes three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alec Martinez D Questionable Lower Body Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Capitals Season Insights

With 49 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

Washington's total of 55 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is third-best in the NHL.

Their -6 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

Vegas' 75 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the seventh-highest scoring team in the league.

It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-225) Capitals (+180) 6

