Alexander Ovechkin will be among those in action Saturday when his Washington Capitals play the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Ovechkin's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin's plus-minus this season, in 19:47 per game on the ice, is -1.

Ovechkin has scored a goal in four of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ovechkin has a point in 10 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

Ovechkin has an assist in seven of 20 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Ovechkin goes over his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ovechkin has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 3 14 Points 1 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

