The Orlando Magic (13-5) will host the Washington Wizards (3-15) after winning six home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

Washington is 2-10 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 11th.

The Wizards' 116.3 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 108.1 the Magic give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.1 points, Washington is 3-10.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards put up 112.9 points per game at home, 5.6 fewer points than away (118.5). Defensively they concede 126.3 per game, 2.4 more than away (123.9).

Washington gives up 126.3 points per game at home, and 123.9 on the road.

At home the Wizards are averaging 26.9 assists per game, 1.6 less than on the road (28.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries