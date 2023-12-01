How to Watch the Wizards vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (13-5) will host the Washington Wizards (3-15) after winning six home games in a row.
Wizards vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Wizards vs Magic Additional Info
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.
- Washington is 2-10 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 11th.
- The Wizards' 116.3 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 108.1 the Magic give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.1 points, Washington is 3-10.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards put up 112.9 points per game at home, 5.6 fewer points than away (118.5). Defensively they concede 126.3 per game, 2.4 more than away (123.9).
- Washington gives up 126.3 points per game at home, and 123.9 on the road.
- At home the Wizards are averaging 26.9 assists per game, 1.6 less than on the road (28.5).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Rollins
|Out
|Knee
