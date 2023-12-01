Wizards vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (13-5) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-15) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is 237.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and MNMT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-10.5
|237.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 237.5 points in 10 of 18 games this season.
- Washington has a 241.2-point average over/under in its contests this season, 3.7 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Washington has compiled an 8-10-0 record against the spread.
- The Wizards have won in two, or 12.5%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +400 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wizards vs Magic Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|5
|27.8%
|114.1
|230.4
|108.1
|232.9
|223.3
|Wizards
|10
|55.6%
|116.3
|230.4
|124.8
|232.9
|236.7
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Wizards have gone over the total four times.
- Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (7-4-0) than at home (1-6-0).
- The Wizards score an average of 116.3 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 108.1 the Magic give up.
- Washington is 7-6 against the spread and 3-10 overall when it scores more than 108.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|8-10
|1-2
|11-7
|Magic
|15-3
|0-0
|8-10
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights
|Wizards
|Magic
|116.3
|114.1
|8
|14
|7-6
|4-0
|3-10
|4-0
|124.8
|108.1
|29
|5
|3-1
|11-0
|2-2
|10-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.