The Orlando Magic (13-5) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-15) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is 237.5.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -10.5 237.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 237.5 points in 10 of 18 games this season.

Washington has a 241.2-point average over/under in its contests this season, 3.7 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Washington has compiled an 8-10-0 record against the spread.

The Wizards have won in two, or 12.5%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +400 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 5 27.8% 114.1 230.4 108.1 232.9 223.3 Wizards 10 55.6% 116.3 230.4 124.8 232.9 236.7

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Wizards have gone over the total four times.

Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (7-4-0) than at home (1-6-0).

The Wizards score an average of 116.3 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 108.1 the Magic give up.

Washington is 7-6 against the spread and 3-10 overall when it scores more than 108.1 points.

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits

Wizards and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 8-10 1-2 11-7 Magic 15-3 0-0 8-10

Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights

Wizards Magic 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 114.1 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 3-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 124.8 Points Allowed (PG) 108.1 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-0 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-1

