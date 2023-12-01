Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Virginia Beach County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frank W. Cox High School at Green Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallwood High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kempsville High School at Floyd E. Kellam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landstown High School at Princess Anne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.