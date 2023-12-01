The Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) face the VCU Rams (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Norfolk State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rams have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
  • VCU has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 230th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 212th.
  • The 69.1 points per game the Rams average are only 1.5 more points than the Spartans allow (67.6).
  • VCU is 3-0 when scoring more than 67.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VCU averaged 73 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Rams played better at home last year, surrendering 61.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 in road games.
  • When playing at home, VCU averaged 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than in away games (5.5). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (34.9%).

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Iowa State L 68-64 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Boise State L 65-61 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Penn State W 86-74 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Norfolk State - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/6/2023 Memphis - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/10/2023 Alcorn State - Stuart C. Siegel Center

