Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Staunton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Staunton County, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Staunton County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amherst County High School at Staunton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Staunton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bath County High School at Riverheads High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Staunton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.