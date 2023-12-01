Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spotsylvania County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Spotsylvania County, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spotsylvania County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Massaponax High School at Courtland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Spotsylvania, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spotsylvania High School at Louisa County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mineral, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
