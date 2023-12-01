If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Russell County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Russell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Honaker High School at Abingdon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Abingdon, VA

Abingdon, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Castlewood High School at Hurley High School