Norfolk State vs. VCU December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The VCU Rams (2-1) meet the Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Norfolk State vs. VCU Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Norfolk State Games
Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)
- Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Caheim Brown: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
VCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Norfolk State vs. VCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|24th
|62.9
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|264th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
