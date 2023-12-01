How to Watch Norfolk State vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (4-3) square off against the Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Norfolk State vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 43.1% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 38.9% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
- Norfolk State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 212th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 272nd.
- The Spartans' 77 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 64.9 the Rams give up.
- Norfolk State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Norfolk State scored 82 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.
- At home, the Spartans allowed 61.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.
- Norfolk State made more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|FGCU
|W 69-66
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 80-67
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/28/2023
|William & Mary
|W 96-62
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/1/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.