The New Mexico State Aggies are double-digit underdogs (+10.5) in this year's CUSA Championship Game, where they will oppose the Liberty Flames. The game will kick off from Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on December 1, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ETand airing on CBS Sports Network. The over/under is set at 56.5 for the outing.

On offense, Liberty has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best in the FBS by averaging 498.5 yards per game. The defense ranks 39th (344.7 yards allowed per game). New Mexico State's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FBS with 19.7 points surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 28.2 points per game, which ranks 60th.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Liberty vs New Mexico State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -10.5 -115 -105 56.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Liberty Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Flames' offense play poorly, ranking third-worst in the FBS in total yards (491.0 total yards per game). They rank 31st on the other side of the ball (314.0 total yards allowed per game).

The Flames rank 74th in the FBS with 21.0 points per game allowed on defense over the previous three contests, but they've really been rolling on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank seventh-best with 43.0 points per game during that stretch.

Over the last three contests, Liberty ranks -74-worst in passing offense (159.3 passing yards per game) and -16-worst in passing defense (225.0 passing yards per game allowed).

While the Flames rank second-best in rushing offense over the last three contests (331.7 rushing yards per game), they've been less effective on defense with 89.0 rushing yards allowed per game (31st-ranked).

The Flames have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, in their past three contests.

In Liberty's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty has posted a 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Liberty games have hit the over on seven of 11 occasions (63.6%).

Liberty has been the moneyline favorite a total of 11 times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Liberty has played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 2,431 yards, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing 29 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 899 yards (74.9 ypg) on 141 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 1,251 yards on 202 carries while finding the end zone 13 times as a runner.

CJ Daniels' team-high 831 yards as a receiver have come on 40 catches (out of 67 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 429 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Noah Frith's 12 catches are good enough for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

CJ Bazile Jr. paces the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Tyren Dupree, Liberty's tackle leader, has 95 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Brylan Green leads the team with five interceptions, while also putting up 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

