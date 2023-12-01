Liberty vs. Charleston (SC) December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) will face the Liberty Flames (4-0) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at FAU Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPNU.
Liberty vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Liberty Top Players (2022-23)
- Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)
- Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Liberty vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|8th
|60.9
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|2nd
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|9.9
|10th
|19th
|16
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|23rd
|9.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
