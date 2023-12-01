Friday's game between the James Madison Dukes (5-2) and Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) going head to head at Liberty Arena has a projected final score of 68-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on December 1.

Last time out, the Flames lost 72-47 to Alabama on Sunday.

Liberty vs. JMU Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 68, Liberty 67

Other CUSA Predictions

Liberty Schedule Analysis

When the Flames took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who are ranked No. 152 in our computer rankings, on November 10 by a score of 84-81, it was their best win of the year so far.

The Flames have the most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (four).

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 BLK, 47.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 BLK, 47.3 FG% Emma Hess: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Jordan Hodges: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Asia Boone: 5.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

5.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Jordan Bailey: 7.1 PTS, 44.0 FG%

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames are being outscored by 11.3 points per game with a -79 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.7 points per game (261st in college basketball) and give up 72.0 per contest (305th in college basketball).

