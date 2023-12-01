The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) will meet the Hampton Pirates (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available via DSN.

Hampton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: DSN

Hampton Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Russell Dean: 13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hampton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 221st 69.7 Points Scored 68.2 272nd 67th 66.3 Points Allowed 77.5 344th 294th 29.7 Rebounds 29.7 294th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.8 237th 143rd 13.5 Assists 10.4 346th 338th 14.1 Turnovers 10.6 51st

