Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South County High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 30
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falls Church High School at Herndon High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langley High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battlefield High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakton High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loudoun County High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at South Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annandale High School at Marshall High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John R Lewis High School at Osbourn High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
