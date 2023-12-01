Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Fairfax County, Virginia today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South County High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 30

12:00 AM ET on November 30 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Falls Church High School at Herndon High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1

5:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Herndon High School at Fairfax High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1

5:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Langley High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1

5:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Battlefield High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Reston, VA

Reston, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakton High School at Lake Braddock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Burke, VA

Burke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon High School at McLean High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun County High School at James W Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at W. T. Woodson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at South Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1

7:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Reston, VA

Reston, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Annandale High School at Marshall High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1

8:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

John R Lewis High School at Osbourn High School