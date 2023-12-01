The Washington Wizards, Danilo Gallinari included, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 139-120 loss to the Magic, Gallinari totaled six points.

In this piece we'll dive into Gallinari's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Danilo Gallinari Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.1 9.0 Rebounds -- 3.0 3.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 12.6 14.2 PR -- 11.1 12.4



Danilo Gallinari Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Gallinari has made 2.7 shots per game, which accounts for 5.4% of his team's total makes.

The Wizards rank 12th in possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Magic are the fifth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 108.1 points per game.

The Magic give up 38.9 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Allowing 23 assists per game, the Magic are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Danilo Gallinari vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 12 6 1 0 0 0 0

