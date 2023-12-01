Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Cumberland County, Virginia, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chesterfield Community High School at Cumberland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Cumberland, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.