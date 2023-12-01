The Washington Wizards, Corey Kispert included, take on the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 29, Kispert produced 13 points and two steals in a 139-120 loss against the Magic.

In this piece we'll dive into Kispert's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.6 10.7 Rebounds -- 2.6 2.7 Assists -- 1.5 2.0 PRA -- 14.7 15.4 PR -- 13.2 13.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 12th in possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Magic give up 108.1 points per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Magic are the best team in the NBA, giving up 38.9 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the second-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 23 assists per contest.

The Magic allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Corey Kispert vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 20 13 1 2 2 0 2

