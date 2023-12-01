Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Chesapeake County, Virginia today, we've got the information.
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian River High School at Great Bridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Branch High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grassfield High School at Oscar Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
