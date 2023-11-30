The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2) play the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 80.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 61.5 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Missouri has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

Virginia's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 80.6 points.

The 75.2 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 7.1 more points than the Tigers allow (68.1).

When Virginia totals more than 68.1 points, it is 4-1.

Missouri has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.

The Cavaliers are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (38.6%).

The Tigers shoot 47.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Cavaliers allow.

Virginia Leaders

Kymora Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38) Camryn Taylor: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 40.9 FG%

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 40.9 FG% Jillian Brown: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 35.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 35.3 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.4 FG%

5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.4 FG% Yonta Vaughn: 6.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Virginia Schedule