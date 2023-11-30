Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Tazewell County, Virginia today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Galax High School at Graham High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Bluefield, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.