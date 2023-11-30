Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Prince William County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chantilly High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Ridge High School at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooke Point High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battlefield High School at South Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
