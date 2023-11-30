Thursday's game at Kaplan Arena has the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-0) squaring off against the William & Mary Tribe (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on November 30. Our computer prediction projects a 60-53 win for Old Dominion.

The Monarchs enter this contest following a 60-29 victory over Elon on Tuesday.

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Old Dominion 60, William & Mary 53

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

  • Old Dominion has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 168) on November 11
  • 60-29 at home over Elon (No. 262) on November 28
  • 55-43 at home over Xavier (No. 311) on November 14
  • 57-38 at home over Texas Southern (No. 331) on November 17

Old Dominion Leaders

  • En'Dya Buford: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Kaye Clark: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 STL, 40 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Simone Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 55 FG%
  • Brenda Fontana: 5.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Jordan McLaughlin: 4.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 20.7 FG%

Old Dominion Performance Insights

  • The Monarchs outscore opponents by 19 points per game (posting 60.6 points per game, 264th in college basketball, and conceding 41.6 per contest, first in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential.

